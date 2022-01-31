- Advertisement -

The Dean of Students at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), HO, has purportedly been requested to resign while a rape case against him is investigated.

Dr Kwabena Obeng Duedu is accused of luring a 22-year-old student into a hotel room and forcing himself on her while she was menstruating.

According to a source, the female student went to Ho’s UHAS campus to get reference letters in order to complete the requirements for applying for a post-graduate degree.

She met Dr. Kwabena Duedu there, who assisted her and then obtained her contact information for further correspondence.

The 22-year-old was contacted by the dean in the evening to inquire about her location, only to be told that she was ready to return home to Tema.

The lady told the former Dean about her troubles trying to secure a vehicle at the State Transport Company (STC) terminal and how she planned to sleep at a guest house till the morning.

Dr Duedu then ordered her to wait for him at the terminal, after which he drove her to a guest home where he had already made bookings for her in his name, despite the fact that the lady had the funds to pay for it herself.

He then changed the reservation to her name and cancelled the previous one.

When she was finished, the lecturer followed her into her room, where he forced himself on her, according to The Chronicle.

The lady returned to Tema the next day, but she kept everything to herself until she couldn’t take it anymore, at which point she confided in an auntie, who recommended her to file an official complaint with the University.

She took the advice and drafted a letter headed “A SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINT, DR KWABENA OBENG DUEDU” to the UHAS management.

“Kwabena Obeng Duedu who coerced me and had sex with me when I hadn’t consented to do so on Thursday when I came for two recommendation letters from the school in order to meet the application requirements to apply for a post-graduate degree programme.

I believed he used cunning means to seduce me and coerced me and get me to have sex with him without my consent. I hope to get the necessary redress to this issue and I am counting on your cooperation.”

According to the report, after Dr Duedu was found to be involved in the case, it was recommended that he be removed from his position as Dean of Students and that he be prevented from ever holding a management role at the university.

Dr Kwabena Duedu, who was being groomed to take over as the school’s Pro Vice-Chancellor, has now been requested to sign a code of conduct.

“Your complaint regarding the above subject refers. The University on receipt of your email referred the matter to the Sexual Harassment Committee for investigation.

“The committee has completed its work and forwarded its findings and recommendations to the Vice-Chancellor.

“The Committee established that Dr Kwabena Obeng Duedu (Dead of Students) violated Section 2.2 and 2.6 of the UHAS Sexual Harassment Policy as captured in the Students Handbook 2021 and rerecommended sanctions. The Vice-Chancellor has upheld the findings and recommendations and has sanctioned the defendant accordingly.”

When the victim understood the Ho office of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit’s lukewarm reaction to the case, she filed a second report in Tema, according to the report.

Dr. Duedu was apprehended, but the situation became complicated when a police officer intervened, refusing to let the patrol squad take the suspect to the station for questioning.

The 22-year-old victim, dissatisfied with the situation, managed to contact the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who swiftly re-arrested the culprit and transported him to DOVVSU headquarters.

The situation is still being investigated.