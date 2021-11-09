- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Cecilia Marfo has been trending in the media space for ‘murdering’ the queen’s language with some netizens even mimicking her has spoken.

There have been some viral videos of the singer singing some popular and known English worship songs but her pronunciation of the words got people wondering if she didn’t know the words since all those songs are popular and can be sung by kids.

According to Cecilia Marfo in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, she always sings English songs when she is in the spirit realm.

She explained that during that time the holy spirit all directs her to only sing English songs because hardly does she remember any twi or local songs.

“When I’m immersed by the Holy Spirit I sing only English. I have a number of them there. Because I could not go to school so I don’t speak good English but when it gets to the point that I have to use the English language, whatever that comes to mind I use it. Fortunately, God makes people understand what I mean and they get happy about it,” she said.

She made it clear that nothing on the surface of the earth would stop or deter her from singing any English songs.

The Former Pentecost Church member made it clear that she doesn’t see any difference between songs that are tagged as worldly or secular by some people.

She made it clear that some of these songs provide inspiration and she enjoys listening to songs from Kojo Antwi, Kwabena Kwabena and Amakye Dede.