A Nigerian couple who were rendered homeless after their place of abode was torn down has been filmed enjoying their best life amidst their predicaments.

Without a roof over their head, the husband and his wife do not seem to have any worries about their lack of shelter as they’re seen eating a heavy breakfast under the blistering sun.

According to Twitter user Efezino Ukpowe, who captured the video from the window of his office, the couple has been living without shelter for the past three months.

In the caption attached to the footage he shared his timeline to attract benevolent people, he noted that the couple really needed help to survive the rainy season but there was little he could do.

“Every morning I see this couple from my office window and I really wish to help them with a new apartment,” he wrote. “They been living like this for 3 months since their home got demolished.”

“I’m actually glad that he has a strong and supporting wife. Raining season is coming soon and it’s being weighing heavy on my mind. How do we get them out of there?”

In response to another user who inquired about the profession of the man and the cost of an apartment for them, the tweep said:

“He doesn’t have a job at the moment but traced him to his wife’s shop at mende market where she sells female Okrika clothes. I didn’t know this was going to go viral so I don’t know what it’s gonna cost for the apartment”.

Watch the trending video

The video has stoked a flurry of emotional reactions among social media users as a number of people have reached out to help the couple.

Others lauded the wife for standing by her husband during their trying times because not many women would like to suffer with a broke and jobless man.