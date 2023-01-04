- Advertisement -

Legendary highlife singer and songwriter Amakye Dede has opined that honoring music greats only when they are dead is a worthless and fruitless gesture.

His remarks come from the observation of the phenomenon of heartfelt tributes paid and illustrious ceremonies held for his fellow showbiz players only upon their demise.

Amakye Dede deems it as “worthless”. In his opinion, legends who have played remarkable roles must be rewarded and celebrated accordingly when they are kicking.

Speaking in an interview on Kessben TV, Amakye Dede said, “As humans if you have a way to honour somebody for their achievement you have to do that when the person is still alive.“

“But when you wait till the person dies and after the person’s death you decide to reward their achievements, I feel that it is of no worthy value to the person.”

“So if we have any form of recognition to honor our legends, it is this time that we’re alive and not dead that we ought to be celebrated and rewarded accordingly,” he stated.

He continued: “Because we have done a lot of good things for the country but we don’t see it like that because I don’t see anything like that happening currently”.