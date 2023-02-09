While anticipation to find Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu alive following an earthquake in Turkey and northern Syria still remains high for many people, some have begun to cast doubt on his survival after more than 72 hours under rubble.

The former Newcastle and Chelsea player is believed to be amongst thousands of victims trapped in the catastrophic disaster as efforts to contact him have proven futile while his whereabouts are unknown.

Following the devastating news, football fans as well as well-wishers have been praying fervently for a miracle to find him safe and sound. But it appears not everyone is keeping the same faith.

One such person is Ghanaian socialite Ibrah One, who has dimmed his hopes and that of others about Atsu’s chances of survival.

He is already mourning the player and paying tribute to him on social media.

Controversial Ghanaian blogger and critic Bongo Ideas has also asked Ghanaians to give up hopes that Christian Atsu will make it alive after 3 days under rubble.

“We can all painfully accept that Christian Atsu did not make it,” he tweeted. “Surviving under rubble for 3 days is almost impossible. At this point, it’s over!”

Back home in Ghana, the atmosphere in the Atsu family house is one of mixed feelings as many of the family members have found it difficult to contain their emotions without any positive news yet.

A 71-year-old woman who is the younger sister of Atsu’s late mother is extremely shattered. Out of pain, she wishes that her life was exchanged for her to son to stay alive.

“It will be better for me if I lose my life and Atsu’s lives because he is everything to us. He is our only hope. I could not sleep when I heard the news. We have been praying throughout”, she said in an interview with Peace FM’s Dan Kwaku Yeboah paid a visit to Christian Atsu’s family house at Ogbojo in Accra.

Meanwhile, Atsu’s beautiful wife and mother-of-three who hasn’t heard from her husband is also restless.

One cannot help but imagine the mental and psychological torture Christian Atsu’s immediate family is currently going through at the moment.