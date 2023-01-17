Social media has been set ablaze once again with a trending video of a horny boyfriend and girlfriend captured having sex at the beachside in broad daylight.

The yet-to-be-identified lovers couldn’t think of an appropriate place to satisfy their pleasure than the beachside. How disgusting!

The video has received mixed sections since it surfaced online. In the clip, the lady was captured on top of the guy riding him to her pleasure.

The guy, on the other hand, lay on the ground with his joystick erect receiving some hot horse enjoyable riding from the girlfriend as though nothing is at stake.

One can not tell why such young blood would reduce their dignity to zero by having sex at the beach at a moment they knew it was not appropriate to do so because it is a public place.

In the olden days, in Africa, it was even taboo for a man to have sex with a woman in the open. But what do we see today? Social media has come to spoil the rich African Culture. Period!

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO