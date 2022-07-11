Horny man filmed satisfying woman in public

- Advertisement -

A video has emerged on the internet that gives an account of a horny man performing cunnilingus on his woman publicly.

The incident which took place in Sá Carneiro in Albufeira, Portugal, was shared by a Twitter user named George Fuller.

In the video, the couple was not bothered by the people watching them as they continued with their intimate session unconcerned.

The woman appeared to be sitting on a ledge in front of a mobile phone repair shop, while the man knelt on the pavement below her.

Due to the nature of the video, it couldn’t be uploaded here. However, you can click HERE to watch.