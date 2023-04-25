“I want to worship you as my God” – Horny man sends seductive texts to Nana Aba

A horny man has asked Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah to be his god so he could literally worship her.

The man sent repeated messages to the inbox of the GhOne TV general manager, where he made his intentions known.

His persistence continued even after Nana Aba ignored his texts a couple of times.

He begged Nana Aba to accept his proposal, as he was quite serious about making her his own and giving her the best treatments.

Nana Aba subsequently shared the screenshot without replying to him. Her emoji reaction does show how appreciative she felt about a man pestering her.

Check out a screenshot below…