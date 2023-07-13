type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentHot bedroom video of Nana Tonardo leaks online
Entertainment

Hot bedroom video of Nana Tonardo leaks online

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Nana Tonardo has landed in hot waters following the alleged leak of an explicit video capturing him in a compromising position.

In the said video, Tonardo is reportedly seen sucking on the manhood of another man in a car as the two engaged in a gay sexcapade.

Apparently, the video was recorded by the unidentified man receiving the oral stimulation from Tornado at a coded location.

Tornado exhibited his expertise on the man’s joystick as he took him to cloud nine and got him begging for more.

He enjoyed it to the extent of recording the act.

Now he’s blackmailing Tornado and demanding GHC20,000 (equivalent to $2,000), a ransom the victim has also refused to pay.

It’s as a result of his defiance, the man released the video online to disgrace Tornado.

Watch the video below

Subscribe to watch new videos

The video appears to confirm allegations that Tonardo is homosexual and belongs to the LGBTQ community – claims he has denied on several occasions.

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 13, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    78 ° F
    78 °
    78 °
    83 %
    1.8mph
    23 %
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    80 °
    Mon
    79 °
    Tue
    76 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways