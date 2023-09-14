type here...
Houseboy employed 2 weeks ago who killed her madam and bolted with her car finally arrested

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
A young Ghanaian named Alister John, who had been on the run after committing a heinous crime that garnered significant attention on social media, has finally been apprehended.

The crime in question involved the murder of his employer, Afia Ahenkan, and it has been widely discussed on various social media platforms.

Alister John had been hired just two weeks prior to the incident and had taken advantage of the fact that he was living alone with his employer to commit this unforgivable act.

His employment had been as a security guard, tasked with safeguarding the house.

Reports suggest that this young man was already a wanted criminal due to a previous crime committed months ago. In that instance, he had secured a job as a Mobile Money Vendor through the same platform but had disappeared with the money, eluding capture until this recent case unfolded.

In a video obtained by our news team, Alister John can be seen in police custody, handcuffed, and he appears to be pleading for his life. He also expresses his intent to return the stolen items.

This arrest marks a significant development in a disturbing and tragic case that has shocked the community and gained widespread attention on social media.

Source:GHPAGE

