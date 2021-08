- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and socialite Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, says she’s looking for a male house help for instant employment.

She made this known in a post on Twitter Wednesday, August 25, 2021, by sharing a sexually arousing video soliciting applications from interested men.

In the video, Efia Odo put her cleavage on display as she pleasurably enticed her followers with her humble boobs.

“Houseboy needed,” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below: