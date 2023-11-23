type here...
Subscribe
GhPageHealthRelationship"How can only 1 round, 1 position and 1 minute of knacking...
Relationship

“How can only 1 round, 1 position and 1 minute of knacking bring triplets?” – Man denies pregnancy (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Reactions have started trailing a video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram where a man testifies before the court after finding out that his wife is pregnant with triplets.

The man in the trending video made it known to the judge that his wife’s pregnancy didn’t belong to him as he didn’t do enough work in bed for her to be pregnant with that number of kids.

According to the man, how is he supposed to be expecting triplets from his wife when he only did 1 round of ‘knacking’ in bed with her?

He also added that he did only one position and also used only one minute during the process of knacking each other.

Watch the video below;

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Thursday, November 23, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
86.2 ° F
86.2 °
86.2 °
64 %
3.1mph
99 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways