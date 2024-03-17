type here...
“How can I work on weekends”; Lady fired over refusal to work on Saturdays despite 600gh salary

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A lady who worked as a personal assistant to the CEO of a real estate company has narrated how she got fired after refusing to work on Saturdays despite a salary lesser than N100K (equivalent to 570gh)

The lady identified as Jimmy Julia took to TikTok to narrate her experience working with the company, stating that she was fired following a disagreement.

Julia explained that she was dismissed after refusing a demand to work on a Saturday despite her significant contributions to the company.

She felt uncomfortable with the request to work on a weekend and expressed her concerns to the management.

However, upon returning to work the following Monday, Julia discovered that she had been fired from her job where she was earning a salary of N70,000.

Source:Ghpage

