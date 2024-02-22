“How can you save if you earn 500gh?”; Berla Mundi laments over the current economic hardships

- Advertisement -

Seasoned Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi Tabi has expressed her frustration over the current high cost of living and hardship in Ghana.

In a series of posts on her official X page, the outspoken TV and radio host lamented that the country was too expensive and wondered how people were coping.

“So those earning between GH¢300 to GH¢500 a month, are you able to save,” she queried given the current economic climate.

Berla Mundi’s post sparked a lot of reactions from her fans and other Ghanaians, who shared their experiences and challenges of living in the country.

Many of them agreed with her that the country was very difficult and that they were struggling to make ends meet. Some of them blamed the government for the high inflation, taxes, and utility tariffs.