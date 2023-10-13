“How dare you advise me” – Shatta Wale blast and fires his long term fan, Shadrack Amonoo Crabe

- Advertisement -

Looks like award winning reggae dancehall crooner, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in the Showbiz space as Shatta Wale is on venting and ranting spree and his latest victim is his own long term fan, Shadrack Amonoo Crabe.

Shadrack has been a fan and defender of the Shatta Movement empire since God knows how long and even won a car from him years ago and fans a quite surprise with the recent turn of events.

According to Shatta Wale in post sighted on his X account, he labeled the fan who doubles as a blogger as a sellout. He went on to state that Shadrack is no longer loyal to the Shatta Movement who now moves like his rivals.

There’s a popular myth in the Shatta Movement camp which states that Shatta Wale is always right no matter what and according to Shatta Wale in his post, Shadrack tried to advise him which goes against the ethics of the camp.

Fans and music lovers are surprised as Shadrack is known to project Shatta Movement and Shatta Wale across all his social media pages.

The controversial dancehall King has been in the news some days now after being crowned the Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards-UK and claiming he got paid £80,000 for his performance that night.

As reported by GhPage.com, Shatta Wale lashed out at Osei Kwame Despite and Fada Dickson for refusing to call Kwasi Aboagye to order after he debunked his £80,000 performance fees claims.