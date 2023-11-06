type here...
“How dare you disrespect Stonebwoy like this” –  Stonebwoy’s team blast Sarkodie and Tidal Rave organizers

By Osei Emmanuel
A communication team rep at the Burniton Music Group, Israel Gerard has expressed his utmost displeasure at the fracas that went on during the just ended Tidal Rave Festival citing some abnormalities.

In a lengthy post sighted on Gerard’s Facebook page, he narrated how Stonebwoy’s performance was internationally sabotaged by Sarkodie’s personal disc joker, DJ Mensah and other crew members of the A-List artiste.

According to Gerard , Stonebwoy’s performance was initially delayed for several hours for other artistes like Efya, Joey B and La Meme to perform even though he arrived 2 hours earlier than the scheduled time which to him is unheard of.

He went on to add that, during Stonebwoy’s performance, DJ Mensah as we mentioned earlier maneuvered his way through the technical area and had the microphone of Stonebwoy turned off which proceeded to end his performance.

Israel Gerard concluded by saying that the disrespect against artistes in the music industry should stop. 

