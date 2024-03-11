type here...
“How dare you do awwwn”; Wife blocks female friend for gushing over her husband’s handsomeness

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Drama as two female best friends fight over a man in public
A Nigerian social media doctor has revealed the approach taken after his wife’s female friend openly gushed over how handsome he was and how and lucky she was to have him.

The tweep identified as @DrJohnBishop on the X platform shared his experience with his wife who took swift action against her own friend.

According to him, the lady friend gushed over his handsomeness directly to his wife.

In response, the wife blocked the friend across all social media platforms.

He wrote;

My wife told me about one of her friends that was telling her about how I was a good looking man.

Your husband is so fine, tall, dark and handsome. You’re lucky to have him,” he partly wrote.

Checkout the whole drama below

