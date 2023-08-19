type here...
Relationship

"How Do I Stop? My body can not rest until I sleep with every guy in my hood" — Lady Cries Out
Relationship

“How Do I Stop? My body can not rest until I sleep with every guy in my hood” — Lady Cries Out

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Day in and day out, new things happen and that was not just a mere saying. A story we’ve chanced on has left out gasping for air even as we write this.

In an anonymous post sighted on Facebook, a lady has revealed a bad habit she has been dealing with for a very long time that seem not to have a solution.

According to the said lady, she has the habit of wanting to go to bed with any guy she sees in her neighborhood and it’s slowly killing her.

She made it clear that the habit has got her relocating to different hoods every year yet still the issue persists and she wants to know if it’s normal for a lady to be experiencing such.

However, she has already gone to bed with 4 guys in her current neighborhood.

