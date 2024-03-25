“How do you see me?”– Unemployed girlfriend who uses android rejects iPhone 13 Pro Max gift, demands iPhone 15 Pro Max from boyfriend

- Advertisement -

An unemployed Nigerian girlfriend using an Android mobile phone is currently facing a backlash on social media as she rejects an iPhone 13 Pro Max gift bought by her boyfriend while she insists he buys her a brand new iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In the video sighted on TikTok captioned, “I can’t accept this iPhone 13 Pro Max, you must buy me iPhone 15 Pro Max,” the lady is seen shouting at her boyfriend’s elder sister, who tried to defend her brother’s actions.

However, her sister tries to make her see sense that the iPhone 13 Pro Max is expensive and should be appreciated yet the girlfriend refuses and insists on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The word exchange in the video, as well as the reason for the argument, has attracted the attention of many social media users who have flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.