- Advertisement -

A homeless male fellow named Gabriel McAdams who created a Tiktok account just to solicit help made a whooping 60,000 USD in just over a few days.

According to Gabriel whose first video on the video-sharing social networking platform saw him narrate his current predicament.

He stated: “My name is Gabriel,I am 25 and I have been homeless for over a year now. For the last two days, I have been sleeping behind this church(pointing to his current place of abode) inside this cardboard boxes.”

He continued: ” I use to have a tent which was gifted to me until a lady saw me living in such tent and asked if I had a gun and that her dad is afraid for his life and two days later my tent was dragged out of the woods.”

Gabriel who wished to be an army officer claimed he sits beside places he can get free WiFi to use so he can do his homework.

“I do hard jobs to keep myself fit but is looking for an actual job but needs a new birth certificate, social security and an ID before I can actually be hired.” He added.

He said everything he owns can fit inside a bag pack which are two blankets, a few things for hygiene and some clothes.

McAdams’ story touched a lot of people on the Tiktok platform which resulted in a massive donations in his gofundme account.

In order for it not to look like he is defrauding them, Gabriel shared series of videos to show his progress – and of course indicates – the monies are being put into good use.

A few days later, Gabriel came to thank his growing followers and announce to them that, his gofundme account has raised over 60,000 dollars and that, they “have literally changed his life in over a night”.

“I cannot remember the last time I have the ability to take a shower or wear a clean clothes or eat warm food. I don’t even know what I could possibly do with such an amount of money.” He said.

“Right now, I am just planning to stay in school,stay fed,find a place to stay and stay warm.” He added.

Watch the video below;

Gabriel McAdams’ journey indicates that the internet is not ‘broken’ after all and that it can change someone’s life. Good people are still on it to lend a helping hand to those who really need it.

As at the time of writing this article, his gofundme account has raised $94,806 but has disabled new donations.