type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment'How is our husband?' – Abena Korkor hints on sleeping with Bridget...
Entertainment

‘How is our husband?’ – Abena Korkor hints on sleeping with Bridget Otoo’s husband (PHOTO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

After proposing to see off secret phone conversations she’s had with Ghanaian big men who had their way with her, Abena Korkor has once again dropped another bombshell.

According to Abena Korkor, unlike what people think about her, she isn’t a scammer.

The self-acclaimed mental health advocate tagged revered broadcast Journalist, Bridget Otoo as a professional scammer.

She subtly hinted on having an affair with Bridget Otoo’s husband by asking about him and their antics in bed which shouldn’t be any of her business.

Bridget got married on August 2022. The couple’s traditional marriage photos show how joyous they are while taking this step.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

TODAY

Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Accra
clear sky
94.3 ° F
94.3 °
94.3 °
31 %
1.6mph
2 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more