‘How is our husband?’ – Abena Korkor hints on sleeping with Bridget Otoo’s husband (PHOTO)

After proposing to see off secret phone conversations she’s had with Ghanaian big men who had their way with her, Abena Korkor has once again dropped another bombshell.

According to Abena Korkor, unlike what people think about her, she isn’t a scammer.

The self-acclaimed mental health advocate tagged revered broadcast Journalist, Bridget Otoo as a professional scammer.

She subtly hinted on having an affair with Bridget Otoo’s husband by asking about him and their antics in bed which shouldn’t be any of her business.

Bridget got married on August 2022. The couple’s traditional marriage photos show how joyous they are while taking this step.