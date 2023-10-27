How Mcbrown reportedly snatched Maxwell from Vic of TV3 mentor fame exposed – Video

- Advertisement -

In a surprising and ongoing twist, the divorce rumors surrounding Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah show no signs of ending.

The award-winning actress and TV personality and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, have been under intense public scrutiny for the past week, as allegations of infidelity continue to plague their once-enviable marriage.

What sets this chapter of the divorce saga apart is the startling revelation that Maxwell Mensah has been keeping a secret. A secret that has sent shockwaves through the online community.

It has come to light that Maxwell shares two children with none other than Vic, a well-known figure from TV3’s “Mentor.”

This revelation was unleashed upon the public by one of Maxwell’s best friends.

According to him, Mcbrown knew that Maxwell was engaged to Vic but still said YES to his proposal.

Apparently, Maxwell and Vic had performed their traditional wedding yet Mcbrown snatched Maxwell from her.

As alleged by Maxwell’s best friend in a circulating audio recording, Mcbrown was fully aware that Maxwell was with Vic and they shared two kids together before agreeing to go into a romantic affair with him.

Maxwell’s best friend further dropped a set of wild allegations aside from the chilling one in the publication.

Watch the video below to know more…