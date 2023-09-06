How much does the Headless YouTuber earn from his YouTube channel?

- Advertisement -

Headless YouTuber is a Ghanaian YouTube channel with over 35.40K subscribers. It started 2 years ago and has 389 uploaded videos.

His entry into the world of entertainment with YouTube to be precise is one most people are unable to wrap their heads around.

Meanwhile, he has a peculiar story surrounding his decision to be a part of the YouTube fraternity and the uniqueness with which he executes his task.

He started his channel during the Covid-19 pandemic when he was laid off at his work which wasn’t surprising.

After several futile attempts to find a new job, it is no surprise that he ended up deciding to be a content creator on YouTube, considering his unwavering desire to add a spark of joy and excitement to the lives of people.

In about five months of being on YouTube, he gained himself a promising fan base before the unfortunate incident of losing his channel occurred; YouTube terminated his channel of about 8000 subscribers.

On the 18th of August, 2021, however, he created a new channel, and in less than a year, he has chalked a success that continually blows the minds of people. Headless Youtuber boasts of over 51000 subscribers which is quite laudable taking into consideration the time frame.

An interesting fact about Headless YouTuber is his anonymity. No one has discovered the face behind the creative mind he possesses which I think the fans and followers love.

The net worth of Headless YouTuber’s channel through 6th September 2023 is $7,434. Videos on the channel are categorized into Film, Music, Entertainment, Society.

Below is an estimated average earnings from advertising on the channel, depending on language, price and current audience.

Daily $53, Weekly $371, Monthly $1,607 and Yearly $19,280.

This income is valid for channel visits till Sep 06 and must be updated when channel data changes. The channel may have additional revenue streams, such as sponsored content and product sales, that are not reflected in these figures.

However his channel is projected to amass over $2000 in October and keep a steady rise afterwards as his niche is getting much attention now.

With this, we can say our anonymous fella make a really good chunk of money from his craft and would advise anyone vying to trade same to take loads of cues from him before they venture.