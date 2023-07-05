How Wesley Kesse, Jackline Mensah, etc ignored suicidal KNUST Medical Student after he reached out to them

- Advertisement -

A video that garnered massive attention on social media yesterday showed the moment a KNSUT level 300 medical student named Kwadwo Asare Konadu Gyamfi almost succeded in committing suicide.

The short clip that has since raised a hot conversation piece on social media captures the moment Kwadwo tried to jump off one of the storey buildings at Brunei Complex.

Fortunately for him, he was saved by some of his colleagues who were present at the traumatizing scene.

Contrary to the earlier reports that Kwadwo was depressed from having poor grades, the promising student apparently tried to end it all because he claims he has been suffering from sleep paralysis for the past two years.

In his suicide notes, Kwadwo additionally disclosed that he was fed up with life, hence he had no drive to keep existing in this difficult world.

He also asserted that he has been seeing demons and eventually heard one speak.

In the emotional notes, he additionally entreated his brother to take very good care of his mother and also pleaded with the CEO of Pizzaman to make an appearance at his funeral because he agreed to meet him today (Wednesday) after he texted him that he wants to end it all.

Further, the suicide note from the young man indicated the number of famous people he reached out to who ignored him.

According to the information on the suicide note, the young man reached out to the social media influencers like Wesley Kesse, and Jackline Mensah about his intentions to take his life.

But for some reason, he was ignored and he felt they were probably too busy with their lives to care about him. He also bid farewell to his parents and siblings.

He asked his brother to take good care of his mother and make sure nothing happens to her.