“How will this solve the economy” – Nigerians blast Ned Nwoko over Steve Harvey gossip (PHOTO)

A hungry man is an angry man and that is exactly what Nigerians and trying to tell Ned Nwoko after the popular Nigerian senator release private info claiming that the trending news about Steve Harvey is fake.

GhPage.com broke the news of Ace TV personality, Steve Harvey breaking up with his long time girlfriend and now wife, Marjorie Harvey after he allegedly caught her cheating.

The news has gone viral like wild fire looking at the romantic personality Steve is and the love he showers on his wife. Netizens do not seem to understand how such can happen and looking for official statements for conformity.

However, Ned Nwoko who happens to be a friend of the Harvey family came out to debunk such claims citing that he has had private conversations with the couple and have confirmed that they’re doing just fine.

This revelation didn’t seem to sit well with some hot minded Nigerians who have come out to last him. According to some, “how can this solve the problems in the country” citing the economic woes in Nigeria.

We’re still yet to confirm the information from Ned and also wishes it to be true as speculated.

See the thread below