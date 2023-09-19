- Advertisement -

The General manager for the EIB network Nana Aba Anamoah has revealed that she is currently humble because she is broke.

According to her, when she gets $1 million in her account she will show the world her true colours.

Nana Aba Anamoah recently confessed on her Instagram page that she has always been poor, which is why she is so modest.

See her post below:

However, some people in the comments section stated that she is broke since, although working as the manager for EIB Network, she hasn’t received her salary in months.

Bola In a previous article, Ray stated that he was unable to pay his employees for a whole seven months.

Many people speculated about the reasons why over ten prominent media figures quit the EIB Network due to rumors about the media organization’s fiscal difficulty in the wake of problems its mother company Unibank suffered last year.