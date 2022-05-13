- Advertisement -

RuffTown music signee Wendy Shay has asked some section of Ghanaians hating her to stop.

According to her, she wants to take Ghana to the Grammy’s and if this hate from people continues then she might not be able to achieve that.

Wendy Shay was one of the performers who rocked the stage at the just ended 2022 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which came off last weekend.

After her performance, some people were on social media saying there was no wow factor with her performance adding that she needs to sit up and work on it.

But in her response, she indicated that aside from the fact that there was a problem with her band on that day, everything about her performance was top notch and doesn’t understand why they would be hating on her.

She added that Ghanaians should wake up and humble themselves so she takes the country to the Grammys.

“Obviously there was a technical hitch from my band..I pulled thru with a Thrilling Top Notch performance at the just ended VGMA’s,..Vocals, Choreo, Costume, all on POINT! yet we had some ppl still hating ..so won’t U people humble Urself so I take U to the Grammys!

Ghana wake up!”, she posted.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Wendy Shay post

Wendy has for some time now been saying she was to take Ghana to the Grammys and eventually become the first artiste from Ghana to win.