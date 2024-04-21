Hunger has forced many rappers to sing- Ayesem fires Amerado and others

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Ayesem has fired some shots at Ghanaian rappers who have switched to singing.

Ayesem believes that it is very difficult for rappers in the Ghanaian entertainment fraternity to survive.

Speaking during an interview on Property FM, the “Koti” hitmaker stated that rappers find it extremely difficult to get shows to perform because their songs are not commercial.

Ayesem claims most Ghanaian rappers have switched to singing because they are unable to get shows to play.

According to him, it is hunger that has pushed many rappers to switch to singing so that at least they could get shows to play and make money.

“That is the system we have and if some of the artists won’t tell you, I’m telling you this straight because most rappers are switching to commercial music because they can’t get shows to perform,” he said.