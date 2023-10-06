My husband of 7 years left me after I brought him to the UK – GH Nurse details her ordeal

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian nurse named Rejoice, who resides in the UK, has bravely shared the harrowing ordeal she endured at the hands of her wedded husband, whom she had helped to travel abroad.

In a video interview conducted by Youtuber Nanelle Griselda, this mother of one recounted her deeply troubling experience.

Rejoice disclosed that she had arranged for her husband, with whom she had been married for seven years, to join her in the UK.

Their daughter, Olina, was supposed to accompany him, but to her dismay, he left the child behind in Ghana and travelled alone to the UK.

Upon his arrival in the UK, Rejoice’s husband abandoned her, the very person who had made it possible for him to embark on this journey, and went in search of pleasure and better opportunities in the foreign land.

This heart-wrenching betrayal left Rejoice in a difficult and emotionally challenging situation.

Speaking with Youtuber, Nanelle Griselda, the disgruntled mother of one stated. ” I brought him over and he’s ran away. I sent him docs to come, and he left Olina (their daughter) in Ghana. Since he’s been here I have not set my eyes on him. He doesn’t support me”

During the interview, Nurse Rejoice reflected on the challenging journey of being a single mother and the difficulties of raising her child alone.

She acknowledged that being a single parent is not an easy task, but she has shown incredible strength in coping with the responsibilities.

In light of her experiences, Nurse Rejoice expressed her determination to move forward and let go of the past.

She shared her decision that if she were to pursue love again in the future, she would prefer to seek a partner from the UK rather than consider a relationship with a Ghanaian man. This choice reflects her desire for a fresh start and a different chapter in her life.

