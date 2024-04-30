Husband chops wife’s hands for stealing his GHS 3

A Nigerian husband has reportedly chopped off his wife’s hand over N3000 (GHS3) in Jos, Plateau State.

A Jos resident, Bashir M Usman, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Monday, April 29, 2024, said the man severed her hand from the wrist because she allegedly took N3000 out of his N20,000 savings.

Currently, the husband is in the grips of the police pending investigations.

Social media users who have encountered the sad story have suggested that the husband should not serve less than a 20-year jail sentence.