Husband commits suicide after his police wife reported him for abuse

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
A 44-year-old man identified as Frank Amoakohene has committed suicide after his wife reported him to the police for domestic abuse.

According to the report, his wife is Police Inspector Martina Osway stationed with the National Police Training School(NPTS).

It said that the Police Inspector reported her husband to the Taifa Police Station for domestic abuse and due to the constant abuse from her husband, she has vacated his house together with their kids.

The report indicated that the Taifa police sent an invitation to Frank but he declined the invitation.

His act prompted the commander to assign a police officer identified as Corporal Prince Agbeshi to effect his arrest on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

But upon reaching his residence at Kwabenya off Ga East Municipal Hospital he was found hanging with a suicide note by him.

His body has since been deposited at the morgue awaiting autopsy to determine the cause of death.

