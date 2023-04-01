- Advertisement -

A married woman has taken to social media to seek help on a make-or-break decision that has currently left her in a dilemma.

The confused woman in need of capital to start a business revealed that her husband gave her one condition to meet for the money to fund her business.

According to her, the man unashamedly asked to have a threesome with their maid and promised to spoil her with money if she allows it to happen. But her husband’s wild bedroom fantasy has left her perplexed.

She added that her husband has never lied to her or kept anything about his extra-marital affair with other women a secret.

He has been intimate with two other women during their six years of marriage but never asked for a threesome with either of them.

In her own words, she wrote: “My husband wants a threesome with our maid. He promised me a huge sum of money if I allow our maid to join us. I told him it will bring see finish and he said I can decide to send the maid away after that.

“One thing I know about my husband is that he doesn’t hide anything. If he wants to do something, he will do it with his full chest and tell you. He has never hidden his side chick. We re married for 6 years and he has dated 2 girls. But why will he ask for a threesome with my maid.

“Not even his side chick. I’m looking for money to start a business and the 3 million he promised me will do a lot. What do u advise.“