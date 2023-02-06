Husband shuns wife at cake stand to chat with ex-girlfriend during their wedding reception

A wife has been subjected to shame after her husband shunned her to chat on phone with her ex-girlfriend.

Apparently, at the reception on their wedding day, the husband refused to join the wife at the cake stand when the MC called for them to cut.

Many a time, wedding cakes are cut when the reception is about to close. It is the last item on the list before the party.

As seen in the viral video, the MC called the husband to join the wife who was already at the stand but he refused. He was seen busily on his phone.

The wife, who evidently was embarrassed didn’t know what to do as she remained stiff with so many thoughts running through her mind,

The video since it surfaced on social media has garnered massive reactions from netizens. Watch the video and read some comments in the comments section.