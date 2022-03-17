- Advertisement -

An American cybercrime expert Gar Warner has denied media reports that Nigerian millionaire Hushpuppi who is currently in an American Prison has been engaged in a $400K deal in prison.

Gar Warner, who is also a Terrorism & Social Networks of Criminals expert took to social media to reveal that his attention has been drawn to a news headline on Twitter about Hushpuppi and wants to set the record straight.

According to him, the documents been circulated as the new crime of the Nigerian millionaire is actually a revision of a June 2020 Affidavit, planned to get people to visit the scammer EIP website attached to the story.

“People are asking me if it is true that “Hushpuppi laundered $400,000” in Stimulus cards from in prison. The document they show is an edit of a June 2020 Affidavit. The new version is fake, intended to get people to visit a scammer EIP website,” he tweeted on March 17, 2022.

See screenshot below:

Gar Warner post

Security authorities at a federal prison in the United States observed Hushpuppi using the internet frequently between January 28 and March 4, 2022, according to an earlier post uploaded by Nigerian site ‘Instablog9ja.’

This raised suspicions, prompting the security crew to videotape Hushpuppi’s movements, knowing that he had been arrested for an internet-related offence.

His movements were recorded over the course of seven days on a system created specifically for him, according to reports, and what they discovered astounded the crew.

It was determined that Hushpuppi was buying EIP debit cards from an underground cybercriminal marketplace. The influencer purchased 58 EIP debit cards on the site for a total of $429,800.