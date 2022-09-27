- Advertisement -

Incarcerated Nigerian fraudster Hushpuppi whose real name is Ramon Abbas is currently in a dilemma after the Caribbean country which granted him citizenship revoked his citizenship.

It would be remembered that Hushpuppi shortly after relocating to Dubai recorded a video where he burnt his Nigerian passport and other documents.

Investigative journalist Dr Kemi Olunloyo announced on her Twitter page that Hushupuppi’s citizenship had been revoked by the Caribbean as a result of his accusations of scamming people and institutions of a sizable sum of money.

Dr Kemi Olunloyo claims that because Hushpuppi Judge Otis Wright renounced his native Nigeria, the judge hearing his case will determine where he would be deported.

She posted: “Now it’s up to Judge Otis Wright to determine whether he will be DEPORTED to Nigeria after he serves his sentence. Hushpuppi via his lawyer Shapiro has appealed to the court to let him file asylum cos Abba Kyari operates a death squad he says and he and his family will be killed”.

“Hushpuppi burned his Nigerian passport on Instagram live and denounced Nigeria when he purchased his investment passport for $150,000 which is now revoked. Hushpuppi could well be stateless”.

See the screenshot below: