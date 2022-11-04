type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentHushpuppi sentenced to 11 years in prison by US court
Entertainment

Hushpuppi sentenced to 11 years in prison by US court

By Kweku Derrick
Hushpuppi
Hushpuppi
- Advertisement -

Nigerian socialite Ramos Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for internet fraud and money laundering.

The 39-year-old internet sensation was first arrested in June 2020. He was initially scheduled for sentencing on February 14, 2022, after he pleaded guilty in 2021.

The date was then moved to July 11, 2022, before it was again postponed to September 21. His sentencing was again shifted to Nov. 7, 2022.

But it appears the much-anticipated judgment day came earlier than expected.

The United States Central District Court in California sentenced Hushpuppi to 11 years but indicated he would only stay in jail for 9 years since he has already done 2 years thus far.

Prior to this report, controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo had put out an update about Hushpuppi’s fate in a tweet on Tuesday.

Breaking the news, she tweeted: ”UPDATE Just like I predicted 10-15yrs, Hushpuppi is sentenced to 11 yrs in US federal prison. He will spend 9 yrs less the two years spent. Once released he will be deported to Nigeria or file asylum in ?? as he claims DCP Kyari will harm him and his family.”

Background

Hushpuppi was arrested by Dubai’s police force in the United Arab Emirates in June 2020 alongside 12 accomplices over allegations bordering on hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft, and thereafter extradited to the US for prosecution.

He was quickly extradited to the United States and handed over to the American Federal Bureau of Investigation where he was accused of defrauding 1.9 million victims to the tune of N168billion.

In July 2021, he agreed to plead guilty to the multi-million-dollar fraud charges slammed against him by the American government.

He then entered into a plea bargain agreement with the US government in July 2021 in the expectation of getting a lighter punishment.

Hushpuppi was said to have been very cooperative with the police during the investigation following his arrest and was said to be on his best behavior scoring high in cleaning activities while in prison.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, November 4, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    2.2mph
    40 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News