Nigerian socialite Ramos Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for internet fraud and money laundering.

The 39-year-old internet sensation was first arrested in June 2020. He was initially scheduled for sentencing on February 14, 2022, after he pleaded guilty in 2021.

The date was then moved to July 11, 2022, before it was again postponed to September 21. His sentencing was again shifted to Nov. 7, 2022.

But it appears the much-anticipated judgment day came earlier than expected.

The United States Central District Court in California sentenced Hushpuppi to 11 years but indicated he would only stay in jail for 9 years since he has already done 2 years thus far.

Prior to this report, controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo had put out an update about Hushpuppi’s fate in a tweet on Tuesday.

Breaking the news, she tweeted: ”UPDATE Just like I predicted 10-15yrs, Hushpuppi is sentenced to 11 yrs in US federal prison. He will spend 9 yrs less the two years spent. Once released he will be deported to Nigeria or file asylum in ?? as he claims DCP Kyari will harm him and his family.”

Background

Hushpuppi was arrested by Dubai’s police force in the United Arab Emirates in June 2020 alongside 12 accomplices over allegations bordering on hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft, and thereafter extradited to the US for prosecution.

He was quickly extradited to the United States and handed over to the American Federal Bureau of Investigation where he was accused of defrauding 1.9 million victims to the tune of N168billion.

In July 2021, he agreed to plead guilty to the multi-million-dollar fraud charges slammed against him by the American government.

He then entered into a plea bargain agreement with the US government in July 2021 in the expectation of getting a lighter punishment.

Hushpuppi was said to have been very cooperative with the police during the investigation following his arrest and was said to be on his best behavior scoring high in cleaning activities while in prison.