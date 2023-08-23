type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“I always make sure my husband is 'well-fed' despite my busy schedule”...
Entertainment

“I always make sure my husband is ‘well-fed’ despite my busy schedule” – Nana Ama Mcbrown reveals

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Sincerely I don't need a man - Mcbrown 'subtly' mocks her husband and rubbishes their marriage - Video
- Advertisement -

Nana Ama McBrown has openly shared her approach to pampering her husband, Maxwell Mensah, when she returns home from her demanding work commitments.

During a recent discussion on a talk show, Nana Ama McBrown candidly expressed that she sheds her celebrity status and becomes an ordinary partner and parent within the confines of her home.
” When I get home, I leave my stardom at the gate and put on my wife cloak. I am a wife and a mother when I am home with my husband.

He understands me and even though we have a maid who helps out at home, I always make sure my Husband is well taken care of. When I get home and I realize he hasn’t eaten, I rush to the kitchen and get something for him to eat.” Nana Ama Revealed.

She went ahead to add that all her achievements prove that she doesn’t need a man in her life but she didn’t allow her achievements overtake her husband.

” No matter how much I have achieved in this life, I always make sure my husband remains the head in the family. We have been married for 12 years and I have never taken a decision without his input.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

” We discuss everything and find means and ways of sorting out our personal issues without bringing it to the public. My husband respects me the same way I respect him. I don’t use my fame to belittle him”. Nana Ama Mcbrown reveals.

TODAY

Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Accra
overcast clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
2.9mph
100 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways