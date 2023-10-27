type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"I am a 50-Years-Old Virgin and I’m still waiting for the right...
News

“I am a 50-Years-Old Virgin and I’m still waiting for the right man” – Woman makes wild claims

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

With a lot of things going through teenagers these days, it’s sad they can’t even brag about what this American woman is bragging about.

The woman has made what a very unusual and surprising revelation, especially in this age and time.

According to the woman, she is a 50-year-old virgin and is very proud of it.

Speaking on the Wendy Show, the woman indicated that she grew up in a very strict household and always wanted to wait until she got married before starting bedroom games.

According to her, she hasn’t met the right man yet and so hasn’t had the most talked about act called sex and will still wait till she does.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The woman also spoke about the fact that people tell her she is crazy anytime they hear she has waited for 50 years without sex and she’s still waiting.

“I’m a 50-year-old virgin and I’m proud of it. I grew up in a very strict household. Okay. And I always wanted to wait until I got married, until I had sex, right? And I just haven’t met the right one yet.  But I have I get all the time. That I’m crazy. I’m not crazy to wait.”, she said.

Watch the video below

TODAY

Friday, October 27, 2023
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
3.2mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways