“I am a 50-Years-Old Virgin and I’m still waiting for the right man” – Woman makes wild claims

With a lot of things going through teenagers these days, it’s sad they can’t even brag about what this American woman is bragging about.

The woman has made what a very unusual and surprising revelation, especially in this age and time.

According to the woman, she is a 50-year-old virgin and is very proud of it.

Speaking on the Wendy Show, the woman indicated that she grew up in a very strict household and always wanted to wait until she got married before starting bedroom games.

According to her, she hasn’t met the right man yet and so hasn’t had the most talked about act called sex and will still wait till she does.

The woman also spoke about the fact that people tell her she is crazy anytime they hear she has waited for 50 years without sex and she’s still waiting.

“I’m a 50-year-old virgin and I’m proud of it. I grew up in a very strict household. Okay. And I always wanted to wait until I got married, until I had sex, right? And I just haven’t met the right one yet. But I have I get all the time. That I’m crazy. I’m not crazy to wait.”, she said.

