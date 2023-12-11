type here...
“I am a Millionaire; simple and short” – Shatta Wale declares as he teases

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Controversial Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall sensation, Charlie Nii Armah Mensah jnr aka Shatta Wale has taken to social media to assert his millionaire status.

This revelation followed a series of sarcastic social media posts by Shatta Wale, where he playfully mocked unidentified but known individuals.

Meanwhile, many people may wonder how much does Shatta Wale worth after claiming to be a millionaire.

Talking about his music business said, he charges around $120,000, per show which after calculations can affirm his millionaire status.

Check out the post below

