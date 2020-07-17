I am the devil and all fake pastors work for me- Occultist claims

An occultist who claims to have been born with special spiritual prowess has disclosed that he is the devil and fake pastors work for him.

The young man born Emmanuel Frimpong goes by several names including Adonai and Lucifer.

Born in Sefwi in the Sefwi-Wiawso District in the Western North Region, Frimpong claimed to have been blessed with the gift of spirituality from a tender age.

Frimpong mentioned that growing up he realized he could interact with various demonic spirits mistaken for the holy spirit.

He said, ”Growing up, prophets would prophesy that I would deal in spiritual matters but could not specify what exactly I would become. One of my teachers who was a magic practitioner told my mother I would become a pastor.”

The occultist who was born in a Pentecostal church added that he would go to church as a kid with his parents and the demonic spirits would manifest through him in speech.

Although Christians around would think he was speaking in tongues, he was rather communicating demonic enns.

Lucifer stated that, in his opinion, all forms of religion were into occultism because they are made up of people who share similar beliefs and practices.

The wildest of all his claims was when he asserted that he had grown spiritually to become a god and operated as Lucifer himself.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

According to him, he considered all Christians his enemies and all fake pastors his partners since they all work for him.