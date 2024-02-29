I Am Ever Ready to Do A Campaign Song For Any Political Party- Epixode

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dancehall musician Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo known on stage as Epixode has disclosed his readiness to do a campaign song for any political party that approaches him.

Epixode says he does not understand why a musician in Ghana is seen as an outcast, of treacherous behavior and chased out of nine villages when they make their political affiliations known.

The dancehall musician says in other countries, there is nothing wrong with a musician or a celebrity making their political affiliations known so, he does not have any problem composing a song for any political party.

According to him, even though he would not publicly disclose his political affiliation, he is ever ready to do a campaign song for any political party that approaches him, providing what he does, does not cause any issues.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Celeb Biz which ghpage.com monitored, the dancehall musician stated “There are disadvantages, but it is work. It’s only in this part of the world that celebrities are found wanted for making their political affiliations public. But if a political party comes to me for an anthem knowing that the message is positive, I would do it. Not to give the people hope and later be disappointed.”