“I am in different relationships with different men for different reasons” – Radio presenter brags

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Famous radio presenter, Moet Abebe takes netizens into her relationship life as she declares being in multiple ‘situationships’ with different men for different reasons.

During a recent podcast discussion on Bahd & Boujee, Moet Abebe expressed her perspectives on dating and relationships.

She disclosed that, as a single woman, she maintains distinct relationships with multiple men for various purposes.

She also openly shared that she has been involved in several ‘situationships’ and that she feels a physical attraction to each of them.

Nevertheless, she confidently emphasized that she remains single and is not in a committed relationship with any of her situationships.

