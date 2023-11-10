“I am in love with Francis Ngannou, I want to feel him within me” – Kim Kardashian confesses

- Advertisement -

American media personality, Kim Kardashan, the embattled ex wife of billionaire, Kanye West’s has expressed interest in Cameroonian martial artiste and boxer, Francis N’Gannou.

As of 2023 and according to Forbes reports, Kim Kardasian is worth 1.7 Billion US dollars.

“I am compatible with former UFC boxer Francis Ngannou, I feel his energy within me, I think that one day, I will have the pleasure of visiting Cameroon” Kim Kardashian said.

This has come as a surprise to many since the know the kind of lady the fashion mogul is looking at her past relationships.

Kim Kardashian is the former wife of Kanye West, a popular American Rapper. N’Gannou has NEVER been married. Kardashian is a mother of 4 children. Francis has ZERO children, he has never been married, he is not a father.

Kardashian is 43, Francis is 37. N’Gannou has 2.2 million followers on Facebook while Kardashian has 35 million followers, most of whom she got after releasing her $£X tape in 2007.

The 2023 net worth of Kardashian is $1.7 billion, while that of Francis N’Gannou is at most $7 million.

A section of social media feels Francis should not even consider friendship with her as that will destroy his career.