I Am Like Opambour, When I Curse You Nobody Can Reverse It- Ajagurajah Brags

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian man of God who is known for his controversies, Ajagurajah says Ghanaians should not joke with him.

The controversial man of God claims people take him as a joker whenever he threatens to curse them.

According to him, the fallacy implanted in the minds of most Ghanaians is that curses do not work because if someone curses another, it does not work the same day.

Ajagurajah claims just like Opambour, his curses work, and when he curses someone, no other person apart from him can reverse it.

Citing an example, Ajagurajah also known as “I am the only powerful spiritual man in Ghana” said that it took 4 years for Opambour’s curse on actress Bernice Asare to work.

Ajagurajah, who claims to be close to Opambour said that Opambour cursed Bernice Asare and her generation in 2020, but the curse worked in 2024, causing the untimely death of Akua Nhyira, the first child of the actress.

“God should kill you. Your stupidity that curses do not work, have you seen what Opambour’s curse has done to that sister? He cursed her in 2020, 4 years later, the curses are working. I have already told you that when Opambour curses you, nobody can reverse it”, Ajagurajah said.