I am not dead – Akyere Bruwaa debunks death rumours

Kumawood actress Akyere Bruwaa has strongly denied the rumors circulating on social media that she was involved in a fatal car accident.

She expressed her anger towards those responsible for spreading such false information, questioning their motives and the damage it caused to her reputation.

In a video shared by Express GH TV, Bruwaa expressed her frustration and prayed that the person behind the false publication would experience similar misfortune.

She also thanked her friends for defending her online and standing by her during this challenging time.

“Those spreading fake news on social media claiming I have died in a car accident—what is their intention? Why would they wish me death?” Bruwaa questioned, emphasizing the harmful impact of such rumors. “I am praying to God that the person responsible for this suffers tenfold and understands the pain it causes.”

She further expressed her gratitude to those who supported her and vowed to take action against such misinformation in the future.