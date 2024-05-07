I am protecting my wife- Husband of Afua Asantewaa reveals why he is always following her

Mr. Kofi Aduonum, husband of Guinness world Record Sing-a-thon attemptee, Afua Asantewaa has finally revealed why he is always following his wife.

Many are those who think Mr. Aduonum is a foolish man for following his wife everywhere she goes.

Others have also opinionated that Mr. Aduonum was doing all of those because of the fame the wife has gotten following her sing-a-thon attempt.

Speaking with actress and show host, Emelia Brobbey, Mr. Aduonum said there is no iota of truth in the fallacy implanted in the minds of many Ghanaians.

The husband disclosed that he and his wife have been married for 8 years and have known each other for 10 years with 3 children so things are far from what Ghanaians think.

According to him, even before his wife’s sing-a-thon attempt, he used to follow her wherever she went, saying that he sees that as a way of protecting what is legally his.

“We have been married for 8 years but have known each other 10 years with 3 children. People think I follow her around because of the Singathon but it has always been like that, we are great friends. Those who know us way before know this is how we roll. I think it is good to support your wife. I am always behind her because we(men)have to protect our wives,” he said.