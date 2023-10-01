“I am the one who tuned Buju Banton’s Guitar and not Stonebwoy” – Producer, Quick Action clarifies

- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian music producer, Joseph Appiah popularly known as Quick Action has exclusive told GhPage.com that Stonebwoy had no hand in the tuning of Buju Banton’s guitar.

According to him him, the said event really happened in East Legon as Buju said in his interview with 3Music but it was also in the presence of veterans like Okomfo Kwaadae and KOD.

However, he made it clear that Stonebwoy was as at that time with his S24 studio.

“Buju Banton asked NINA to get me his guitar. It was dusty and Distuned. I tuned the acoustic guitar less than 5 minutes” he added.

Quick Action claims Buju Banton might have forgotten his brand name and that’s why he associated the fact with the name of Stonebwoy who was also young as at then.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Quick Action has worked with some of the most sort sort after musicians in the Ghanaian music Industry with the likes of Sarkodie, Samini, Okomfo Kwadae and Stonebwoy making it onto his CV.

Check out his comment below