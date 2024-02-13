I am the reason why Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are respected now – Shatta Wale brags

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian reggae dancehall crooner, Shatta Wale has once again thrown a subtle jab at Sarkodie and Stonebwoy claiming he’s the reason why they’re respected in the industry.

Shatta Wale, in an interview opened up about why he dislikes media personalities such as Abeiku Santana and Andy Dosty and said that he has done a lot for the entertainment industry and deserves to be acknowledged.

Shatta Wale has said that regardless of his imperfections as a musician and the numerous beefs and fights he has had with other musicians, he is the reason why Ghanaian musicians are living flashy lives presently.

According to Shatta, before he started music, Ghanaian musicians were undervalued, poor and disrespected.

He claims he enlightened the likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and others to brand themselves well and charge very high, and this has helped Ghanaian musicians a lot.

“We are growing, let us talk about the growth so that the youth will learn from it. Ghana music is not about the olden days when the musicians were not having money.

Right now, I have paved the way and when someone sees Sarkodie, they will respect him, when someone sees stonebwoy they will respect him. I have done a whole lot of things for this industry”, Shatta Wale said.