Nana Addo is destroying Ghana and I am the saviour sent to save it – Mahama

Former President Mahama has described himself as the biblical saviour who has been ordained to restore Ghana to its rightful position.

According to him, the only motivation he has for coming back in 2024 is to save the state of Ghana, which has been destroyed by the Nana Addo-led administration.

Mr Mahama added that he would have retired from politics long ago if not for his desire to be the Moses who led Ghana to the promised land of growth, development, and prosperity.

He also added that the next NDC administration will not embark on new projects but rather focus on the completion of the abandoned projects he started.

“With the economic crisis that we currently have, by the time the NDC comes into power in 2025, we are still going to have a restricted fiscal space because of the economic difficulties. A new NDC will not be in a hurry to start new projects.”

“What we will do is that the projects that have been ongoing and have been abandoned and uncompleted, we will take an inventory of all of them and with the little resources, we will dedicate it to finishing them.”