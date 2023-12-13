type here...
“I begged Olamide for two years before he agreed to sign me” – Asake

By Osei Emmanuel
Fast rising Nigeria Afrobeat and Amapiano prince, Asake has disclosed how he begged veteran Nigerian rapper, Olamide for more than two years before the CEO of YBNL Nation signed him to his record label.

According to Asake, Olamide then invited him to his residence one day and asked if he would want to join his record label.

The ‘Mr Money’ crooner claimed Olamide advised him to consult a lawyer and understand the terms of the agreement, but he was too eager and signed right away.

Asake said, “Before he signed me, I’ve been begging Baddo since 2020 to sign me.

“One day, I got to his house, then he asked me… This part burst my head. This is how he signed me. He said, ‘How are you, Asake?’ I said I’m fine. And he asked me, ‘Would you like to join YBNL?

You don’t understand, for somebody you look up to, somebody you respect, somebody you’ve been longing to see, to ask you that question. I told him that I was ready. He said, ‘Go and think about it. Go and look for a lawyer.’

I said, ‘Baba, sign me now now now. I don’t want any lawyer. Because I love the [YBNL] family so much even from afar.”

